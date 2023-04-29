Iraqi Dinar Remains Stable Against US Dollar on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/04/29 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News



The Al-Kifah Stock Exchange closed with the dollar trading at 141,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, remaining unchanged from the morning rates.



In local exchange shops, the buying and selling prices remained stable, with the selling price at 142,250 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price at 140,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.



