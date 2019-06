Turkmen president celebrates birthday with new gas refinery

2019/06/29 | 19:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkmenistan’s president has celebrated his 62nd birthdaywith the opening of the world’s largest natural gas-to-gasoline refinery, a$1.7 billion project.The facility is intended to diversify the gas-rich CentralAsian nation’s hydrocarbon exports as it struggles to manage low global energyprices amid a domestic economic crisis.President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said Saturday that thenew facility will process 1.785 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year,turning that into an annual output of 600,000 tons of gasoline, 12,000 tons ofdiesel fuel and 115,000 tons of liquefied natural gas.Gas-to-gasoline processing is a relatively new technology.The plant was constructed by a consortium between Japan’s Kawasaki HeavyIndustry and Turkey’s Rönesans. The Japanese Bank for International Cooperationwas involved in the project’s financing.