Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) Hosts Successful Open House Event

The open house provided an opportunity for Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) to showcase its current projects and engage with members of the community.

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanzania, Dar es Salaam -Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) hosted their first open house event on 25.April.2023, welcoming members of the community to learn more about the organization’s mission and current projects.



The event was a huge success, with 57 attendees in attendance.The open house provided an opportunity for Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) to showcase its current projects and engage with members of the community.



Attendees were able to learn more about the organization’s mission and goals, as well as hear from staff, volunteers and beneficiaries about the impact that Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) has had on the community.“We were thrilled to see so many members of the community come out and learn more about Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO),” said Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) Executive Director, Bahati Chando.



“Our goal for this event was to raise awareness about our mission and the work we do, and we’re grateful to everyone who came out to support us.”Attendees were able to explore the organization’s offices and see firsthand the work being done to support the community.



They were also able to speak with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries and ask questions about the organization’s programs and initiatives.“We were so impressed with the work that Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) is doing,” said Advisor Board of Director ‘Martin Black’, an attendee at the event.



“It was great to see the impact they’re having on the community, and I’m excited to see how they’ll continue to grow and make a difference.”In addition to learning more about the organization, attendees were also able to enjoy refreshments.



The success of the open house event was due in large part to the hard work of Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) staff , volunteers, beneficiaries and Development partner - The Growth Safari who worked tirelessly to ensure that everything ran smoothly.



Their dedication and commitment to the organization’s mission was evident throughout the event.“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our staff ,volunteers and beneficiaries,” said Bahati Chando.



“Their hard work and dedication made this event possible, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”Tanzanite Support Organization (TSO) is a non-profit organization with a mission to “Improve the lives of Marginalized groups in local communities through education, health, economic empowerment and social amenities”.



The organization works to Build a future where members of marginalized groups have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.



Through their programs and initiatives, they are able to make a positive impact on the community.

