2023/04/30 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr.Haider Muhammad Makiya, met with the Syrian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mr.Sattam Jadaan, to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between Iraq and Syria.They talked about potential joint investment opportunities in various sectors, including housing, oil, industry, agriculture, and electricity.The Chairman expressed Iraq's […]

read more Iraq courts Syrian Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.