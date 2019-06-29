Home › INA › IRAQ IS KEEN TO CONTRIBUTE IN CONSTRUCTING EFFORTS TO STABILIZE THE REGION,Salih said

IRAQ IS KEEN TO CONTRIBUTE IN CONSTRUCTING EFFORTS TO STABILIZE THE REGION,Salih said

2019/06/29



INA-Baghdad







President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih stressed that Iraq is keen to maintain communication and consultations with the UN Security Council to promote peace and security in the region.



While H.E. the President received, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad, Saturday on June 29, 2019, the recurring President of the UN Security Council Mr. Mansour Al-Otabi and a number of Security Council members on a visiting which is the first of its kind to Iraq, he indicated that Iraq seeks to exercise its role at the regional and international levels and contribute to constructive efforts to establish stability, and its earnest desire to settle international issues through political means by encouraging dialogue between all parties, emphasis on the importance of the sovereignty of Iraq and the safety and the security of its unity against the challenges and crises which have been witnessing over the regional arena.



His Excellency the President asserted that Iraqis defeated the terrorism and liberated their cities. They have major tasks to preserve Iraq's unity and achieve its prosperity this can't be achieved without the support and assistance of the international organizations and brothers and friends.



For his part, the periodic president of the Security Council expressed his support and the international organization for the government and sovereignty of Iraq, commended the balanced policies pursued by Iraq and the keenness to abide by the resolutions of the Security Council, which refers the correct of its political track and its openness to the regional and international environment.



His Excellency the President discussed with the delegation the latest political developments on the political situation at the regional and international levels, the crises in the region and the need to work together to end the crises and the tensions.



















