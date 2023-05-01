2023/05/01 | 04:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pakistan's Attock Cement Pakistan Limited will reportedly sell its investment in its cement grinding facility in Iraq.Pro Pakistan reports that its 60-percent share in Saqr Al-Keetan for Cement Production Company Limited (SAKCPCL), located at Khor Al-Zubair, Basra, will be sold for a US$23.4 million, to be paid in three tranches.The […]

read more Pakistani Firm Sells Stake in Iraqi Cement Maker first appeared on Iraq Business News.