Discussions on Transfer of German Health Tech to Iraq

2023/05/01 | 04:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Health of Iraq, Prof.Dr.Saleh Al-Hasnawi, met with representatives from the German Agency for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH) and the German Deputy Minister of Health to discuss cooperation between the two countries.They discussed increasing cooperation in digital electronic governance, transferring German […]

