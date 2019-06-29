Ball in Europe's court on nuclear deal's future: Iranian state TV

2019/06/29 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The ball is in Europe’s court to shield Iran from US
sanctions and prevent it from further scaling back compliance with its nuclear
agreement with world powers, Iranian state TV said on Saturday, with days
remaining on Tehran’s ultimatum.Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to
the 2015 nuclear accord said on Friday that European countries had offered too
little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to
breach limits imposed by the deal.Iran stopped complying on May 8 with some commitments in the
nuclear deal after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in
2018 and re-imposed sanctions. Tehran said it would suspend further obligations
under the deal after 60 days.“The ball is in Europe’s court. Are Paris, London and Berlin
going to again waste a chance under the influence of (US President Donald)
Trump, or use the remaining opportunity to fulfill their promises and act on
their commitments under the (nuclear deal),” Iranian state TV said in a
commentary.Iran has repeatedly criticized delays in European countries
setting up a trading mechanism that aims to circumvent US economic sanctions.On Friday, Britain, France and Germany said the trade
channel, INSTEX, was finally up and running.Meanwhile, the United States deployed F-22 stealth fighters
to Qatar, as tensions mounted after Iran shot down a US drone. Tehran said the
unmanned US aircraft was in its air space, which Washington denied.“These aircraft (F-22 Raptors) are deployed to Qatar for the
first time in order to defend American forces and interests,” the US Air Force
said on its regional website.Separately, the Iranian foreign minister said Iran would
resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war
when the forces of then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched chemical attacks,
including on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif
tweeted on the anniversary of the 1987 chemical bombing of the border town of
Sardasht, which killed at least 130 people.“We’ll never forget that Western world supported & armed
Saddam... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people,” Zarif
wrote.
