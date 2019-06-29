عربي | كوردى


Ball in Europe's court on nuclear deal's future: Iranian state TV

2019/06/29 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The ball is in Europe’s court to shield Iran from US

sanctions and prevent it from further scaling back compliance with its nuclear

agreement with world powers, Iranian state TV said on Saturday, with days

remaining on Tehran’s ultimatum.Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to

the 2015 nuclear accord said on Friday that European countries had offered too

little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to

breach limits imposed by the deal.Iran stopped complying on May 8 with some commitments in the

nuclear deal after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in

2018 and re-imposed sanctions. Tehran said it would suspend further obligations

under the deal after 60 days.“The ball is in Europe’s court. Are Paris, London and Berlin

going to again waste a chance under the influence of (US President Donald)

Trump, or use the remaining opportunity to fulfill their promises and act on

their commitments under the (nuclear deal),” Iranian state TV said in a

commentary.Iran has repeatedly criticized delays in European countries

setting up a trading mechanism that aims to circumvent US economic sanctions.On Friday, Britain, France and Germany said the trade

channel, INSTEX, was finally up and running.Meanwhile, the United States deployed F-22 stealth fighters

to Qatar, as tensions mounted after Iran shot down a US drone. Tehran said the

unmanned US aircraft was in its air space, which Washington denied.“These aircraft (F-22 Raptors) are deployed to Qatar for the

first time in order to defend American forces and interests,” the US Air Force

said on its regional website.Separately, the Iranian foreign minister said Iran would

resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war

when the forces of then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched chemical attacks,

including on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif

tweeted on the anniversary of the 1987 chemical bombing of the border town of

Sardasht, which killed at least 130 people.“We’ll never forget that Western world supported & armed

Saddam... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people,” Zarif

wrote.



