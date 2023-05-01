Kurdistan Region President Salutes Workers on International Labor Day

2023/05/01 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On International Labor Day, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has extended his warmest greetings to all Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world workers.In his message, Barzani recognized the participation and sacrifices of Kurdistan workers.“I salute the participation and sacrifices of the Kurdistan workers during the days of struggle and revolution and applaud their outstanding role and hard work in the process of reconstruction of Kurdistan.”He expressed his support for workers’ rights and legitimate demands, calling for a modern labor law to protect workers and promote acceptable labor conditions.
Barzani stressed the importance of improving the welfare of workers and their families and ensuring that trade unions and organizations work more effectively for their rights.
He emphasized that the relevant Kurdish authorities must protect workers’ rights.“The institutions and relevant authorities of the Kurdistan Region have a duty to protect and promote workers’ rights to a decent standard of living and to fully support families who have lost their loved ones in work-related incidents.”Barzani wished everyone a happy International Labor Day.
