Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Celebrates International Labor Day and Commits to Workers' Rights

2023/05/01 | 11:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a congratulatory message on Saturday during International Labor Day.Barzani praised the working class in Kurdistan and Iraq for their "contributions to the reconstruction and prosperity of Kurdistan."He also highlighted the efforts made by the Kurdistan Regional Government to improve the living conditions of workers, including the recent approval of a labor law aimed at guaranteeing workers' rights and improving occupational health and safety.Barzani's message emphasized the government's commitment to implementing its reform program to "end all forms of injustice and abuse towards workers."