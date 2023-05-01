US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar on Main Stock Exchanges

2023/05/01 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News



In the Iraqi capital's local markets, the dollar's selling price reached 143,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the purchase price was 141,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price of the dollar was 143,350 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price was 142,000 dinars against 100 dollars.

