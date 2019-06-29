Home › Iraq News › Popular welcome reception in Baghdad for Syrian traveler Adnan Azzam

Popular welcome reception in Baghdad for Syrian traveler Adnan Azzam

2019/06/29 | 20:35







Baghdad, SANA_ The Syrian traveler, Adnan Azzam, arrived on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a tour that also includes Tehran and Moscow.



A popular welcome reception was held at the entrance of the city of Baghdad to welcome the Azzam.



In a statement to SANA, Azzam said, “I left from Umayyad Square in Damascus to make the most important tour in my life after 9 years of terrorist war launched against my country.”



He pointed out that his trip is of a great symbolism to clarify the truth of what happened in Syria to the brothers in Iraq and to friends in Russia and Iran.



For his part, Syria’s Ambassador in Baghdad Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah hailed Azzam’s initiative, stressing that it is a message of Syria’s victory to the brothers and friends who stood by it in one trench against terrorism and its operators.



In a statement to SANA, the Ambassador clarified that this initiative carries deep messages, including that the Syrian and Iraqi brotherly peoples are partners in history and in facing the challenges and foiling all conspiracies aimed at undermining their independent national will.



Last April 20, author and traveler Adnan Azzam started a horseback journey from Damascus to Moscow, during which he will cross 5,000 kilometers, passing through Iraq, Iran, and Azerbaijan.



Gh.A.Hassoun







