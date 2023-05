2023/05/01 | 13:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, on Monday.In a statement issued by the Barzani headquarters, the two parties discussed the political situation in Iraq and the government's plans to resolve the problems facing citizens in various regions of Iraq.