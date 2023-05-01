Barzani meets with Federal Deputy Prime Minister to discuss constitutional rights

2023/05/01 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Federal Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, on Monday to discuss the overall situation in Iraq and the urgent need to pass the federal budget law in the parliament.During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the importance of the budget law's approval, hoping that it would be a starting point for resolving the issues between Kurdistan Region and the federal government under the constitution's umbrella, ensuring the constitutional rights of the Kurdish citizens.In addition, they highlighted the crucial role of implementing all the agreements included in the federal government's ministerial program.