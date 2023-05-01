Overpass Construction Starts at New Intersections in Baghdad

2023/05/01 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq News

Prime Minister Mohammed S.



Al-Sudani has supervised the launch of two new projects aimed at relieving traffic congestion in Baghdad.

The first project involves the construction of two overpass bridges at the intersection of Aden and Sana'a squares on the Karkh side of Baghdad.

The second project includes the construction of two overpass bridges at the intersection of Dorah-Sayyidiyah on the Baghdad-Hilla road.

These two projects are part of the government's program to develop roads and implement permanent and quick solutions to traffic congestion.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had launched three other projects aimed at relieving traffic congestion in different parts of Baghdad, including an overpass bridge linking Palestine Street and Al-Dakhil Street, an overpass bridge linking Jamila area and Jihad Street, and an overpass bridge linking Quds intersection and Street 77.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)