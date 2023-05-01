Al-Sudani meets with US assistant secretary of state for Middle East ffairs

2023/05/01 | 16:10 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting focused on discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and a number of regional and international issues of common interest, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the paths of cooperation between Iraq and the United States, and ways to develop them within the framework of the strategic framework agreement, especially in the fields of industry, commerce, and education.



He also pointed out the government's priorities in implementing programs and plans that contribute to achieving economic development, particularly in the field of energy.



For her part, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs referred to the development of relations between the two countries, confirming that the United States considers its relationship with Iraq as important due to its position and importance in the region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Barbara Leaf, and her accompanying delegation.The meeting focused on discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and a number of regional and international issues of common interest, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the paths of cooperation between Iraq and the United States, and ways to develop them within the framework of the strategic framework agreement, especially in the fields of industry, commerce, and education.He also pointed out the government's priorities in implementing programs and plans that contribute to achieving economic development, particularly in the field of energy.For her part, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs referred to the development of relations between the two countries, confirming that the United States considers its relationship with Iraq as important due to its position and importance in the region.

Sponsored Links