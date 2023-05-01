Babel book fair kicks off with Arab, nternational Participation

2023/05/01 | 17:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The eighth edition of the Babel International Book Fair opened its doors, featuring extensive Arab and international participation.
Shafaq News Agency documented the inauguration of the book fair in Babel governorate, which saw the involvement of 42 publishing houses, 21 local and 21 international.
