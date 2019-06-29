Palestine arrests businessman who attended Bahrain conference

2019/06/29 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Palestinian Authority has arrested a Palestinian
businessman who attended the US-led economic conference in Bahrain this week,
Israel’s Haaretz newspaper and Kan public broadcaster reported on Saturday.The businessman was identified as Salah Abu Miala from the
Palestinian city of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. Kan and Haaretz said he
was arrested overnight between Friday and Saturday.“Salah attended a wedding party for a family member
yesterday and then he disappeared. We haven’t seen him since,” the man’s
brother, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. He said that police
forces had not shown up at Abu Miala’s home.The Palestinian Authority’s security service did not respond
to requests for comment, but Palestinian businessman Ashraf Jabari, who
attended the conference in Manama, said by phone: “Salah’s son spoke to me by
phone and he told me his father was arrested.”A phone call from Reuters to Abu Miala’s mobile phone was
answered by the same son, who said his father could not come to the phone.A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas could
not be reached for comment.The handful of Palestinian businessmen who attended the
Bahrain workshop have been branded as “collaborators” by some in the
Palestinian leadership, which boycotted the conference.The US embassy in Israel declined to comment on Abu Miala.
Haaretz and Kan said that another Palestinian businessman who had attended
Manama managed to evade arrest.Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation
Organization (PLO) have refused to deal with the Trump administration for 18
months, accusing it of bias toward Israel.Trump’s team, headed by his senior adviser and son-in-law
Jared Kushner, launched its $50 billion economic outline for
Israeli-Palestinian peace on Tuesday in Bahrain, saying the investment program
for the Palestinians would be followed by a political plan to end the decades-old
conflict.But their peace bid has been met with broad rejection among
the Palestinians and the Arab world, mainly because Trump has so far not
embraced the Palestinian quest for statehood.Egypt and Jordan, the only two Arab states that have peace
agreements with Israel, attended the conference. The United Arab Emirates and
Saudi Arabia, who also attended, said they would not endorse a plan that fails
to meet Palestinian core demands.
