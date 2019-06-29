عربي | كوردى


Palestine arrests businessman who attended Bahrain conference

2019/06/29 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Palestinian Authority has arrested a Palestinian

businessman who attended the US-led economic conference in Bahrain this week,

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper and Kan public broadcaster reported on Saturday.The businessman was identified as Salah Abu Miala from the

Palestinian city of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. Kan and Haaretz said he

was arrested overnight between Friday and Saturday.“Salah attended a wedding party for a family member

yesterday and then he disappeared. We haven’t seen him since,” the man’s

brother, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. He said that police

forces had not shown up at Abu Miala’s home.The Palestinian Authority’s security service did not respond

to requests for comment, but Palestinian businessman Ashraf Jabari, who

attended the conference in Manama, said by phone: “Salah’s son spoke to me by

phone and he told me his father was arrested.”A phone call from Reuters to Abu Miala’s mobile phone was

answered by the same son, who said his father could not come to the phone.A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas could

not be reached for comment.The handful of Palestinian businessmen who attended the

Bahrain workshop have been branded as “collaborators” by some in the

Palestinian leadership, which boycotted the conference.The US embassy in Israel declined to comment on Abu Miala.

Haaretz and Kan said that another Palestinian businessman who had attended

Manama managed to evade arrest.Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation

Organization (PLO) have refused to deal with the Trump administration for 18

months, accusing it of bias toward Israel.Trump’s team, headed by his senior adviser and son-in-law

Jared Kushner, launched its $50 billion economic outline for

Israeli-Palestinian peace on Tuesday in Bahrain, saying the investment program

for the Palestinians would be followed by a political plan to end the decades-old

conflict.But their peace bid has been met with broad rejection among

the Palestinians and the Arab world, mainly because Trump has so far not

embraced the Palestinian quest for statehood.Egypt and Jordan, the only two Arab states that have peace

agreements with Israel, attended the conference. The United Arab Emirates and

Saudi Arabia, who also attended, said they would not endorse a plan that fails

to meet Palestinian core demands.



