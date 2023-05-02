Iraqi President urges Faili Kurds to unite and fight at conference on genocide

2023/05/02 | 12:36 - Source: Shafaq News



On Tuesday, the International Scientific Conference on the Genocide of Kurdistan Nation was launched in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, under the slogan, "Reveal The Facts to Achieve Justice." The head of the conference's preparation committee, Asst.



Prof.



Dr.



Abdulahman Karim Darwesh of Soran University told Shafaq News Agency that the event aims to shed light on genocide against Faili Kurds and urge researchers to study aspects of this crime based on scientific theories that contribute to addressing the problems faced by this group.



The conference will also document the various aspects of this crime and highlight the role of the Kurdistan Region as a global center for studies and research in the field of genocide.



He added.



The conference, held for three days, is supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government and attended by a high representation of the official authorities, political forces, and parties in Iraq, as well as scholars, academics, and historians specialized in this field at the local and international levels.



Faili Kurds were displaced, deported, arrested, and killed during the rule of former Iraqi President Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr in 1970 and 1975 and then Saddam Hussein in 1980.



Thousands of young Faili Kurds were driven to unknown places, and their fate is still unknown.



They likely died in detention centers or were buried alive in mass graves.



The Baath regime embarked on a significant campaign to displace the Faili Kurds, revoke their Iraqi citizenship, and confiscate their properties.



