Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad while rising in Erbil

2023/05/02 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News agency report, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in wholesale markets in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad was 392,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 388,000 dinars.



The prices remained the same as the previous day.



The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also stabilized at 362,000 dinars, with the purchase price reaching 358,000 dinars.



Meanwhile, in Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold increased to 465,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold sold for 430,000 dinars, 21-carat for 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat for 350,000 dinars.



