Retired Air Force colonel looks back on her miraculous landing in Iraq

2023/05/02 | 13:56 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Retired Air Force Col.
Retired Air Force Col.
Kim Campbell was nearly shot down over Iraq 20 years ago.
But she managed to make a miraculous landing, and now a piece of her A-10 has been sent to the Smithsonian.
David Martin has the story.
