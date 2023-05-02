UN Chief Champions Press Freedom, Condemns Escalating Threats Against Journalists

2023/05/02 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called for "global solidarity" to defend press freedom as an indispensable pillar of democracy and justice.The Secretary-General's remarks came in a video message on the World Press Freedom Day (May 3), 2022, in which he addressed the myriad challenges faced by journalists and media workers and called for collective action to protect their rights and safety.Guterres paid homage to the significant role of journalists and media workers, stating, "For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated their work." He emphasized that "all our freedom depends on press freedom," drawing attention to this year's theme, which highlights the intrinsic connection between press freedom and human rights protection.Enumerating the obstacles confronting the press, Guterres spotlighted the spread of disinformation and hate speech that confound fact and fiction, the increasing consolidation of media ownership, the financial decline of various independent news organizations, and the emergence of restrictive national laws and regulations that hinder journalistic pursuits.The Secretary-General expressed his consternation over the growing violence directed at journalists.
"At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 — an unbelievable 50 per cent increase over the previous year, he said.
Guterres shed light on the gendered nature of these attacks, disclosing that nearly three-quarters of women journalists have encountered online violence, while one in four have faced physical threats.A decade ago, the United Nations inaugurated a Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, aimed at enhancing the security of media workers and eradicating impunity for crimes committed against them.Guterres appealed to the global community to unite in defense of press freedom, exhorting, "Stop the threats and attacks.
Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs.
Stop the lies and disinformation.
Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers."
