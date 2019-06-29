عربي | كوردى


Abd al-Mahdi should meet Basra protesters’ demands to avoid a disaster
2019/06/29 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Basra MP Mithaq

al-Hamedi warned from the expanding of latest protests at the province that

broke out in the past few hours, calling on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to

hold and emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the protesters’ demands.

Dozens of protesters rallied in front of the house of the

head of Provincial Council on Friday night, demanding the improvement of services,

appointing the province’s residents in governmental posts and oil companies.

Hamedi denied any

clashes between security forces and protesters, however, she warned against escalation

in their demands have not been met.

