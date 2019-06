Abd al-Mahdi should meet Basra protesters’ demands to avoid a disaster

2019/06/29 | 22:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Basra MP Mithaqal-Hamedi warned from the expanding of latest protests at the province thatbroke out in the past few hours, calling on Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi tohold and emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the protesters’ demands.Dozens of protesters rallied in front of the house of thehead of Provincial Council on Friday night, demanding the improvement of services,appointing the province’s residents in governmental posts and oil companies.Hamedi denied anyclashes between security forces and protesters, however, she warned against escalationin their demands have not been met.