Barzani and al-Mandalawi stress importance of passing budget bill

2023/05/02 | 18:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani and First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi convened on Tuesday.An official statement highlighted their exchange of views on the latest political developments in the country, the program of the Iraqi federal government, and the issue of the public budget law project in Iraq, as well as relations between Erbil and Baghdad.Both parties concurred on the necessity for cooperation among all political entities to surmount obstacles, resolve issues, and maintain the nation's political stability.They also underscored the imperative of endorsing the Iraqi public budget law project and implementing the government program.According to the statement, several other matters of mutual interest were deliberated upon during the meeting.