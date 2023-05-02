Iraqi parliament to pass the budget late in March, lawmaker says

2023/05/02 | 18:22 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's parliamentary finance committee on Tuesday said that endeavors to reallocate funds and curtail the deficit in the country's budget are underway, hinting at the end of May as a date for a final vote.In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Adnan al-Zarfi, said the committee held a series of meetings with a slew of ministers, officials, and governors to deliberate on the financial allocations assigned to ministries, departments, and provinces under the budget law.The committee member said the committee is actively engaging in efforts to adjust fund transfers and reduce the budget deficit, which currently stands at a staggering 64 trillion dinars."The budget law is expected to be ready for voting in the next two weeks," he continued, "it will be enlisted into the parliament's agenda of the third week of the current month."

