Italian defense minister arrives in Kurdistan for official visit

2023/05/02 | 18:50 - Source: Shafaq News



A statement from the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani mentioned that al-Sudani received Guido Crosetto and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed al-Abbasi and several military leaders.The meeting addressed the course of relations between the friendly countries, ways to consolidate joint cooperation in security areas at various levels.Al-Sudani informed Crosetto of an upcoming visit by a high-level Iraqi delegation to Italy to discuss cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.The Italian Defense Minister had arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad earlier that day, affirming his intention to establish joint military plans with his Iraqi counterpart during their meeting. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Tuesday.The minister was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan's Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.Citing informed sources, the correspondent revealed that Crosetto is slated to hold multiple meetings with officials in the Kurdistan region to discuss various matters during his official visit.Erbil is the second destination for the Italian Defense Minister following his visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.A statement from the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani mentioned that al-Sudani received Guido Crosetto and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed al-Abbasi and several military leaders.The meeting addressed the course of relations between the friendly countries, ways to consolidate joint cooperation in security areas at various levels.Al-Sudani informed Crosetto of an upcoming visit by a high-level Iraqi delegation to Italy to discuss cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.The Italian Defense Minister had arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad earlier that day, affirming his intention to establish joint military plans with his Iraqi counterpart during their meeting.

