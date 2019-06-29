Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says ready to step into North Korea with Kim

Trump says ready to step into North Korea with Kim

2019/06/29 | 23:00



US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have "no problem" stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea.



"Sure I would, I would. I'd feel very comfortable doing that. I'd have no problem," Trump said in response to a question on whether he might step into the country if a meeting with Kim in the demilitarised zone goes ahead.











