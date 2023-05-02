Al-Halboosi meets with US Assistant Secretary of State for ME Affairs

2023/05/02 | 21:34 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halboosi, met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.During the meeting, Al-Halboosi emphasized the need to strengthen the partnership between Iraq and the United States under the Strategic Framework Agreement.According to the press office of Al-Halboosi, "the Speaker of Parliament received the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, and her accompanying delegation.The meeting discussed bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues and files of mutual interest."Furthermore, Al-Halboosi pointed out that "Iraq looks forward to enhancing the existing partnership with the United States under the Strategic Framework Agreement, and that the Parliament supports the government in implementing its governmental program to achieve development in all areas."For her part, the US Assistant Secretary of State emphasized "her country's commitment to work towards enhancing the partnership and supporting Iraq's efforts to achieve development and stability."

