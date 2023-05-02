Barzani calls for acknowledging crimes committed against Fayli Kurds

2023/05/02 | 22:36 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani has called for learning from the heinous crime committed against the Fayli Kurds and acknowledging it.In a tweet, Barzani stated, "The previous regime in Iraq deported and killed thousands of Fayli Kurds in a genocidal campaign aimed at eradicating the Kurdish people." He further added, "Today, we call for drawing lessons from this egregious crime and acknowledging it."