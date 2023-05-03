Korek ordered to Pay $800m to State Treasury

2023/05/03 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The head of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has said the regulator has won a judicial decision against Korek Telecom, obliging the company to pay approximately $800 million to the Iraqi state treasury.The decision resolves a long-standing legal dispute between the commission and the company over unpaid dues, and Dr.[…]

