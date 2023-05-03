A Roadmap for Successful Economic Development in Iraq

2023/05/03 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr.Layth Mahdi.The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq: A roadmap for successful economic development With every change of government, we hear similar political statements about rebuilding Iraq.I genuinely believe the Iraqi people are capable of developing an economy […]

