GO Markets wins two titles at the International Business Magazine Awards

Go Markets wins two titles - ‘Most Trusted Global Forex Broker, Mauritius 2023’ and ‘Best Global Forex Broker, Mauritius 2023’

We are honored to receive these awards and are committed to maintaining our reputation as a leading global broker in the years to come.”

— Soyeb Rangwala, Director of GO Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GO Markets, a leading global online trading provider, has been announced as the winner of the International Business Magazine Awards in the categories of:

●Most Trusted Global Forex Broker, Mauritius 2023●Best Global Forex Broker, Mauritius 2023

The International Business Magazine Awards recognize excellence and achievements in the international business and finance arena, highlighting the key players who lead from the front and strive to deliver exceptional quality.

Since 2006, GO Markets has been committed to delivering exceptional customer service, providing competitive trading fees, and offering lower spreads to its global clients.



Over 17 years, the brand has established itself as a top-rated global broker, providing access to over 1000 tradable CFD instruments, including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities.

Soyeb Rangwala, Director of GO Markets said of the award win, “We are very pleased to be named as the winner of two titles.



This success reflects our continued efforts to provide consistent and trusted premium services to our clients and we are committed to maintaining this reputation in the years to come."

Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine commented after the award announcement, “We have been associated with GO Markets for several years and it excites us even more to know that we have collaborated with the right team.



It should be noted that GO Markets is one of the few CFD/Forex brokers in the world that has a touch base worldwide.



This is also the reason why it is considered as one of the most secure as it is heavily regulated and monitored.”

About GO MarketsGO Markets is a regulated and multi-award winning online CFD trading provider, offering 1000+ tradable CFD instruments including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities.



GO Markets began in Australia in 2006 and is widely recognized as Australia’s first MT4 broker.



GO Markets has since added MT5, cTrader, mobile trading, and a web-based solution to its trading platform suite.



The clients’ trading journey is of the highest importance to GO Markets and as such, GO Markets is committed to continually refining its technology, client support, and education.https://www.gomarkets.com/en/

About International Business MagazineInternational Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that Includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats.



We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.https://intlbm.com/

