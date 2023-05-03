Shake-Up and New Expansion at Baghdad International Airport

2023/05/03 | 12:46 - Source: Iraq News

According to a report from Rudaw.



the director of Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) has submitted his resignation on Sunday, following an encounter with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, at which the PM strongly criticized the director for the airport's poor quality of services.

Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr.



Mohammed S.



Al-Sudani, has visited Baghdad International Airport to evaluate its services and facilities for travelers and citizens.

During the visit, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Ministers of Interior and Transportation, as well as officials from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and Iraqi Airways, and directors general of the airport departments to discuss how to improve and develop the services provided to citizens.

Al-Sudani issued several directives to address the obstacles hindering the provision of an exemplary service at the airport, which is a vital gateway to Iraq.

Furthermore, he ordered a thorough and legal review of the contracts signed to provide services at the airport to ensure conformity with the reality of services travelers receive.

In line with the government's commitment to providing excellent services to the citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted his government's intention to develop and expand Baghdad Airport in the second half of this year.



This initiative aims to enhance the airport's capacity to meet the growing demands of travelers and boost the country's economy.

(Sources: Rudaw, Media Office of the Prime Minister)