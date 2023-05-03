Official praises proposal for center dedicated to Fayli Kurds in Erbil

2023/05/03 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News



However, he also called for the center to include competent individuals and be distanced from party competition to serve this segment of the Kurdish people.



Mirani's statement came during the second day of the International Scientific Conference on the Genocide Against the People of Kurdistan (Genocide of Faili Kurds) held in Erbil.



He emphasized the importance of the center's continuity and funding, and its coordination with universities and relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region.



He also stressed the need to distance party competition from the Faili Kurds' file, as they are an essential part of the Kurdish people who have suffered greatly.



Finally, the senior official in the Kurdistan Democratic Party appreciated the role of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in supporting the Faili Kurds' cause in various fields and stages. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Fadhil Mirani, a senior official at the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political office, praised the proposal put forth by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on establishing a special center for Faili Kurds affairs in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.However, he also called for the center to include competent individuals and be distanced from party competition to serve this segment of the Kurdish people.Mirani's statement came during the second day of the International Scientific Conference on the Genocide Against the People of Kurdistan (Genocide of Faili Kurds) held in Erbil.He emphasized the importance of the center's continuity and funding, and its coordination with universities and relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region.He also stressed the need to distance party competition from the Faili Kurds' file, as they are an essential part of the Kurdish people who have suffered greatly.Finally, the senior official in the Kurdistan Democratic Party appreciated the role of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in supporting the Faili Kurds' cause in various fields and stages.

Sponsored Links