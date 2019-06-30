عربي | كوردى


Security Council announces support government and reconstruction Iraq

2019/06/30 | 00:45
  UN Security Council delegation on Saturday welcomed the role played by Iraq in bringing security and stability in the region.



The delegation in a news conference in Baghdad said "We discussed in Baghdad how to implement the recommendations of Iraq reconstruction conference which held in Kuwait earlier and we appreciate the sacrifices of the Iraqi people who defeated Daesh terrorist.









