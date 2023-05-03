Miami County, Kansas, Plans for Economic Growth with OpenGov Municipal Government Software

2023/05/03 | 16:14 - Source: Iraq News

Miami County, KS, is ripe for economic growth.



But leaders knew it wouldn’t happen without OpenGov municipal government software at their side.

KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami County, Kansas, is ripe for economic development as nearby Kansas City’s footprint expands.



But the County needed innovative municipal government software if it was going to keep up with growth.



Officials chose to partner with the vendor they trusted most from a feature functionality and implementation perspective: OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties.The County has just more than 34,000 residents, and due to its location just miles south of Kansas City, leaders envision a future filled with residential and commercial growth.



Leaders knew, though, that keeping up with growth would be a challenge, at best, if they didn’t invest in modern technology.



Manual budgeting left the process disjointed and reports filled with errors, resulting in a budget document that wasn’t tied to the strategic plan.



Meanwhile, the Procurement team struggled with lackluster vendor participation and lead times.



Leaders chose the power of two when they invested in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement.OpenGov Budgeting & Planning is a collaborative, automated budget solution that will drive more effective planning in Miami County.



With all financial and non-financial data within OpenGov’s single platform, the County will create one source of truth.



Rather than making manual updates throughout budget documents, staff can spend time strategizing and analyzing budget reports, where data is tied to strategic goals and County priorities.



Best of all, the County will be able to publish an online budget book that will provide taxpayers with greater visibility into how dollars are spent.Using OpenGov Procurement, purchasing staff will be able to significantly reduce solicitation development time, collaboratively evaluate bids, and participate in group scoring for shorter lead times.



Once solicitations are live, suppliers can enter an online Vendor Portal, where they can view solicitations and submit bids.



They can even message the County Procurement team with questions and receive notifications of changes or addendums.



With greater vendor satisfaction, the County will likely experience four times more solicitation responses, which should drive down costs.Miami County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

May 03, 2023

