Iraq's top court delays adjudication on the constitutionality of the Kurdistan parliament's self-extension

2023/05/03 | 16:28 - Source: Shafaq News



A judicial source informed the Shafaq News Agency that while the court had initially planned to issue its ruling on the matter, it ultimately chose to postpone the decision to allow for more extensive deliberation on the subject. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, on Wednesday decided to delay its ruling on the constitutionality of extending the term of the Kurdistan Parliament.The verdict is now expected to be announced on the 24th of this month (May).A judicial source informed the Shafaq News Agency that while the court had initially planned to issue its ruling on the matter, it ultimately chose to postpone the decision to allow for more extensive deliberation on the subject.

