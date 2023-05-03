Kurdistan’s PM Discusses Oil Agreement Implementation with US Assistant Secretary of State

2023/05/03 | 17:16 - Source: Shafaq News



Both sides highlighted the necessity of implementing the agreement signed between the regional and federal governments related to oil to resume exporting Kurdistan's oil. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in a meeting on Wednesday.The US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski and US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Irvin Hicks Jr.attended the meeting in Erbil.The two sides emphasized the need to implement the oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil as soon as possible to avoid economic damage to Iraq.PM Barzani underscored the importance of holding legislative elections as scheduled in 2023 and affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness to provide necessary facilities.The two sides also discussed the Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues, the need for reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement.Both sides highlighted the necessity of implementing the agreement signed between the regional and federal governments related to oil to resume exporting Kurdistan's oil.

