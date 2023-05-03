Former Kurdish official calls for compensation for Fayli Kurds

2023/05/03 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News



He called on the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to compensate and support this segment of the population.



Mufti's remarks came during his participation in the second day of the International Scientific Conference on the Genocide Against the People of Kurdistan (Genocide of Fayli Kurds) held in Erbil.



He lamented the fate of many of his close Faili Kurdish friends in Baghdad who were executed, forcibly disappeared, killed, and displaced by the former Iraqi regime.



Mufti expressed his hope that the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region would financially and morally compensate Fayli Kurds and address the issues they face.



He pointed out that the genocide against Fayli Kurds had a unique aspect compared to the one committed against the Kurdish people as a whole, as Fayli Kurds were targeted due to their national and religious affiliations.



He further noted that the former dictatorial regime held a special hatred for Fayli Kurds because they played an influential role in the Kurdish people's struggle.



