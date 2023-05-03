Leader Barzani meets with US officials, discuss Baghdad-Erbil relations

2023/05/03 | 20:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf and discussed the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil.
Barzani described the federal government's recent actions toward the Region as "positive."The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L.
Romanowski and US Consul General in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr.Barzani's headquarters said the meeting covered the overall situation in Iraq and the Region and the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.
The parties emphasized the implementation of the political parties agreement and regarded the Iraqi government's steps as positive.
