Russian Official Calls for Assassination of Ukrainian President Following Kremlin Attack Accusations

2023/05/03 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News



He is not even needed to sign the act of unconditional capitulation..." wrote Medvedev in his telegram channel.Russia's State Duma urged Moscow to take strong measures in response to the attack saying, "It's about time to launch a missile attack on the Ukrainian President's residence." Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich, has called for using weapons that can "destroy the Kyiv regime" and not to negotiate with Zelensky after the "alleged attack."President Zelensky denied his country carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin.



"We don't attack Putin or Moscow.



We fight on our territory.



We are defending our villages and cities," he said, speaking on a visit to Finland.Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he could not validate Russia's accusation that Ukraine had tried to kill Putin.



