Kurdistan Region President attends US National Day ceremony in Erbil

2023/05/03 | 22:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, the president of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, attended a ceremony on the American National Day in Erbil.According to the Kurdish presidency, many officials attended the ceremony held at the Erbil Rotana Hotel, including the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Irvin Hicks Jr.Leaf began an official visit to Iraq yesterday.
She met Iraqi and Kurdish officials, including Iraqi PM Mohamed S.
Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.
She met Iraqi and Kurdish officials, including Iraqi PM Mohamed S.
Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani.