Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

2019/06/30 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sudanese security forces raided the head office
of a leading opposition group on Saturday, a day before huge protests that are
planned to demand a transition to civilian rule, witnesses and a spokesman for
the group said.Sudan's ruling military council and the
opposition movement have been wrangling for weeks over how to manage a
transition to elections since the military ousted long-time president Omar
al-Bashir on April 11.Security forces raided the Sudanese
Professionals' Association (SPA) office, where the group had been due to hold a
news conference."This represents a violation of liberties
that is even worse than the regime of the former president (Bashir),"
Ahmed al-Rabie, an SPA spokesman, told Reuters. "This is a bad sign for
the atmosphere of mediation between the two parties."The military council did not immediately
comment. The SPA made no mention of arrests.The news conference was planned ahead of
protests called on Sunday by an opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and
Change (FFC), that the SPA is a part of. The opposition are hoping as many as a
million people will join the protests, which they want to use to press the
military council to hand power over to civilians.The coalition said the protests would go ahead
as planned on Sunday.Earlier on Saturday, the military council said
FFC would bear the responsibility for any loss of life or damage resulting from
the planned protests."We ... hold the Forces for Freedom and
Change fully responsible for any spirit that is lost in this march, or any
damage or harm to citizens or state institutions," the council said in a
statement carried by state news agency SUNA.The deputy head of the Transitional Military
Council (TMC), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, warned of "vandals" and
a "concealed agenda" that he suggested might seek to take advantage
of the protests.Direct talks between the council and the FFC
stalled and then collapsed altogether when security forces stormed a protest
sit-in in central Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens.The sit-in had become the focal point of
protests against Bashir and the military council.Mediators led by the African Union (AU) and
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have since been trying to broker a return
to direct talks between the two sides.On Friday, the military council said a proposal
submitted by the AU and Ethiopia received on June 27 was suitable for the
resumption of talks with the opposition.The opposition had supported an earlier
Ethiopian proposal before the military council said the AU and Ethiopian
efforts needed to be merged.Separately on Saturday, the SPA said the head of
a teachers' committee and a leading member of the FFC had been detained.The military council did not immediately
comment."We urge the international community to
demand their immediate release. This move by the TMC is highly detrimental to
confidence building at this crucial time," said the SPA, which is part of
the FFC and spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests.The European Union on Friday said the Sudanese
people's right to protest and express their views "is key" and
supported the AU-Ethiopian mediation efforts.
