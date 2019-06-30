عربي | كوردى


Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest
2019/06/30 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Sudanese security forces raided the head office

of a leading opposition group on Saturday, a day before huge protests that are

planned to demand a transition to civilian rule, witnesses and a spokesman for

the group said.Sudan's ruling military council and the

opposition movement have been wrangling for weeks over how to manage a

transition to elections since the military ousted long-time president Omar

al-Bashir on April 11.Security forces raided the Sudanese

Professionals' Association (SPA) office, where the group had been due to hold a

news conference."This represents a violation of liberties

that is even worse than the regime of the former president (Bashir),"

Ahmed al-Rabie, an SPA spokesman, told Reuters. "This is a bad sign for

the atmosphere of mediation between the two parties."The military council did not immediately

comment. The SPA made no mention of arrests.The news conference was planned ahead of

protests called on Sunday by an opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and

Change (FFC), that the SPA is a part of. The opposition are hoping as many as a

million people will join the protests, which they want to use to press the

military council to hand power over to civilians.The coalition said the protests would go ahead

as planned on Sunday.Earlier on Saturday, the military council said

FFC would bear the responsibility for any loss of life or damage resulting from

the planned protests."We ... hold the Forces for Freedom and

Change fully responsible for any spirit that is lost in this march, or any

damage or harm to citizens or state institutions," the council said in a

statement carried by state news agency SUNA.The deputy head of the Transitional Military

Council (TMC), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, warned of "vandals" and

a "concealed agenda" that he suggested might seek to take advantage

of the protests.Direct talks between the council and the FFC

stalled and then collapsed altogether when security forces stormed a protest

sit-in in central Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens.The sit-in had become the focal point of

protests against Bashir and the military council.Mediators led by the African Union (AU) and

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have since been trying to broker a return

to direct talks between the two sides.On Friday, the military council said a proposal

submitted by the AU and Ethiopia received on June 27 was suitable for the

resumption of talks with the opposition.The opposition had supported an earlier

Ethiopian proposal before the military council said the AU and Ethiopian

efforts needed to be merged.Separately on Saturday, the SPA said the head of

a teachers' committee and a leading member of the FFC had been detained.The military council did not immediately

comment."We urge the international community to

demand their immediate release. This move by the TMC is highly detrimental to

confidence building at this crucial time," said the SPA, which is part of

the FFC and spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests.The European Union on Friday said the Sudanese

people's right to protest and express their views "is key" and

supported the AU-Ethiopian mediation efforts.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW