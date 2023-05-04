Sudanese Army Accepts IGAD Initiative to Extend Truce for a Week

2023/05/04 | 00:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Sudanese army approved the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) initiative to extend the current truce for a week.As per the proposal, a military representative from each side will discuss the truce with a high-level mechanism consisting of the heads of South Sudan, Kenya, and Djibouti.
The dialogue will take place in any agreed-upon country.
The Rapid Support Forces expressed hope that they would abide by the requirements of the proposed truce.
Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, discussed with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, the importance of providing aid to citizens and protecting access to it.
RSF is committed to opening and protecting humanitarian corridors to facilitate citizens' movement and ensure humanitarian aid's arrival, Dagalo said.
