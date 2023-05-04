Iraq and TotalEnergies in final stretch of talks to launch GGIP

2023/05/04 | 06:22 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani (second from left) speaks at the Iraq Forum in Baghdad on May 3, 2023.



(Photo credit: Oil Ministry)

BAGHDAD/BASRA - Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani said Wednesday he expects to finalize the $27 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) with France’s TotalEnergies within two weeks.

Abdulghani’s remarks at a conference in Baghdad came after the two sides reached a compromise agreement in early April regarding the size of Iraq’s stake in the project.



Since then, they have held talks on technical details and sub-agreements that need to be finalized in order to move forward.

