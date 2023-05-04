NAPTIP: Nigerian women facing exploitation, sexual harassment in Iraq

2023/05/04 | 14:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says Nigerian women working as domestic workers in Iraq are being exploited.

Fatima Waziri-Azi, director-general of the agency, raised the alarm in a statement released on Wednesday by Vincent Adekoye, the NAPTIP spokesperson.

Waziri-Azi said most of the women are requesting assistance to return home.

The DG said the women were trafficked to Iraq under the guise of greener pastures, adding that most of them were young.

She said NAPTIP is investigating rogue labour recruiters who have been reported to be big players in the recruitment of Nigerians to Iraq for domestic servitude.

“Because of the proactive activities and collaborative efforts of NAPTIP and its partners in raising awareness around issues of human trafficking to some of the known destination countries, traffickers have now shifted attention to Iraq,” the statement reads.

“We are inundated with pleas for rescue and repatriation from female victims trafficked to Iraq, especially to the cities of Baghdad and Basra where they are distributed to various homes by their recruitment agents to a hard life of domestic servitude

“Available information shows that many of these victims have been admitted to hospital many times due to long work hours under harsh conditions they are forced to undergo.



Most of them have complained of deteriorating health resulting from the weight of work.



They are constantly under threat of being harmed either by their direct employers or the Iraqi agents, each time they complained of unbearable workload.

“Many of them have no access to their phones because their phones are seized immediately they are paired with an employer.



They are never allowed out of the premises where they are serving and even when communication is established with them for rescue, they cannot give details of their location because they don’t know where they are.



It is indeed a very scary situation.”

Waziri-Azi said the women are constantly sexually harassed, adding that it is important to critically vet work opportunities before accepting offers.

“Remember, if a sponsor facilitates your travel, you will be forced to do any job to pay off your sponsor before you earn money for yourself,” she said.

