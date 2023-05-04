KRG opens first refugee registration center with Kuwaiti funding

2023/05/04 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday the opening of the first refugee registration center in Baharka, Erbil.The center is a collaborative effort between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan, with funding from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.
The center aims to provide a one-stop-shop for registration and protection services, enabling UNHCR to obtain crucial data to support refugees according to their needs.
Additionally, the center will offer information on available humanitarian and public services and legal assistance.
Specialized psychosocial services for women and children who have experienced violence will also be available.
The Kurdish Interior Minister, Reber Ahmed, expressed his hope that the project would help over 100,000 refugees and reiterated the KRG's commitment to supporting the refugees throughout their stay in Kurdistan.
