Push for tribunal on Kurdish Fayli genocide intensifies

2023/05/04 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / In a bid to address the grievances of the Kurdish Fayli community, Dr.
Sherwan Qartas, President of Soran University and member of the High Preparatory Committee for the International Conference on the Genocide of the Fayli Kurds, has urged the enactment of a law to establish a specialized court for genocide cases.Qartas, delivering his speech at the conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, stated, "We demand the establishment of an institution for Fayli Kurdish affairs by the Kurdistan Regional Government and propose that the Iraqi government adhere to the Rome Statute."Moreover, he suggested that the Iraqi Parliament legislate a law pertaining specifically to a court dedicated to addressing genocide and called upon the regional government to allocate a budget for compensating the affected individuals.Asserting the necessity of resolving the identity issues facing the Fayli Kurds, Qartas implored the President of Iraq to proffer an official apology and incorporate the genocide against the Fayli Kurds into the educational curriculum.
