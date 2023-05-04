Iraqi Dinar depreciates as the US Dollar gains value

2023/05/04 | 17:44 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose on Thursday, with the closure of the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.According Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at 144,800 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to the morning rates of 144,250 dinars.Furthermore, the correspondent reported that the buying and selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 145,750 dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price reaching 143,750 dinars for 100 dollars.In Erbil, the dollar also increased in value, with the selling price reaching 144,850 dinars and the buying price reaching 144,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

