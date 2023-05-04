Barzani affirms Iran support, refuses to back any state against it

2023/05/04 | 18:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The policy of Baghdad is not to form relations with Israel, and we are committed to this policy." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / During a special session at the Iraq Forum, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stated on Thursday that he would not support any state against Iran, including Israel.Barzani emphasized that "for stability and prosperity, Iran is a neighbor to Iraq and to Kurdistan.In many instances, it has helped Kurdistan, and we will never forget that.Kurdistan, within the framework of Iraqi politics, has continued to maintain good relations with Iran."He pointed out that "the volume of trade with Iran, excluding energy, is more than $10 billion, and more than 60% of this figure is through Kurdistan."Barzani went on to say, "In any way, we will not help any country against Iran, neither Israel nor any other country.The policy of Baghdad is not to form relations with Israel, and we are committed to this policy."

